SpaceX developing Project Echo

Reports suggest that SpaceX has acquired land East of Austin, Texas, to build its ‘Project Echo’. The new project involves a new warehouse built on some 170 acres of land.

The local application covers construction in Bastrop County, and which is located not far from a new Tesla factory and where Elon Musk’s Boring Company is based – an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company.

SpaceX is also hiring staff to work at the new facility which has an estimated completion date of March next year.

“Our team is currently creating and evolving systems to enable rapid build and reuse of Starship as well as designing the next generation manufacturing software that will be used in high throughput factories for Starlink,” SpaceX stated in an Application Software Engineer post.

The job being advertised is very much focused on SpaceX and related software solutions used across SpaceX.