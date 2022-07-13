HBO receives record Emmy noms

HBO/HBO Max has received 140 Emmy nominations across 24 original programmes for the upcoming 74th annual Emmy Awards. HBO earned the most nominations for a single network or platform ever. This marks the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy nominations of any network/platform in a single year. This bests HBO’s previous record of 137 nominations in 2019.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will take place on September 12th.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Emmy nominees,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the amazing talent in front of and behind the camera, as well as our gifted programming teams and their unwavering commitment to creating content that breaks through to audiences in a meaningful way.”

HBO/HBO Max’s 140 Emmy nominations this year include: 25 nominations for Succession; 20 nominations for The White Lotus; 17 nominations for Hacks; 16 nominations for Euphoria; 14 nominations for Barry; 7 nominations for Station Eleven; 5 nominations for A Black Lady Sketch Show; 5 nominations for George Carlin’s American Dream; 5 nominations for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; 4 nominations for Curb Your Enthusiasm and 3 nominations for The Flight Attendant, among others.

Other shows leading the nominations include Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 20 nominations and Severance with 14 nominations; Disney+’s Only Murders In The Building with 17 nominations; and Netflix’s Squid Game with 14 nominations, and 13 nods each for Ozark and Stranger Things.