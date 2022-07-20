Musk, Twitter set for October court showdown

A US judge has ordered that Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk will go to trial in October, despite Musk’s request for a delay.

Musk backed out from his $44 billion (€43.1bn) bid to buy Twitter in early-July, prompting the social media company to sue him.

Twitter is hoping that the court will order Musk to complete the takeover at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla owner, has accused Twitter of withholding information about fake accounts on the platform, which is cited as the key reason for him walking away from the acquisition.

Musk’s legal team had called for the trial to be held early next year due to its complexities, but on July 19th, a Judge in the state of Delaware sided with Twitter and said a delay to the trial would cast a “cloud of uncertainty”.

“Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick. “The longer the delay, the greater the risk.”