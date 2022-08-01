Serbia renews TV licences for existing broadcasters

Serbia’s Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) has renewed the broadcasting licences of the four existing national commercial TV broadcasters Pink, Prva, Happy and B92.

The broadcasting regulator said that, as a result of the large interest in the tender, it has decided to offer a fifth commercial TV licence.

Besides the four winners, there were ten further applicants, namely Nova S, N1, TV Tanjug, Kurir TV, Kopernikus, TV K1, Vesti, BK and Una (all from Serbia), in addition to Hungary’s TV2.

According to REM president, Olivera Zekić, a decision on the fifth national TV frequency could be made by the end of autumn.

At the same meeting, the broadcasting regulator announced a tender to award three TV licences for the Belgrade region.