Spain: Football price war intensifies

Multiplay telcos Telefónica and Orange Spain have become embroiled in a new TV football price war, with discounts of up to 25 per cent from the former or €15 a month from the latter.

Both are fighting for premium subscribers who usually spend over €90 a month for convergent packages, including football.

Telefónica is offering a 25 per cent discount until January 2023 for those packages that include football. Accordingly, Movistar offers La Liga with all important matches, also including the second division for €22.50 a month until January 2023. The Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League for €15 a month. And all football with La Liga, the European Competitions and other European football Leagues for €32.25 a month.

Meanwhile, Orange offers a €15 discount a month for 12 months in its packages which include football. Orange currently offers four tariffs with football (Futbol, Futbol 2, Futbol Total 2 and Football Total 4) for €85, €100, €115, €135 respectively that can be combined with Netflix, Amazon or Disney.