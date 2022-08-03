Eutelsat ends NTV Mir transmission

French satellite operator Eutelsat has ceased the European broadcast of Russian satellite channel NTV Mir following a request from media regulator Arcom. The channel had compared Ukrainians to Nazis.

The regulator noted that NTV Mir “tends to present repeatedly not only the Ukrainian leadership and the Ukrainian army, but also and above all the Ukrainian population, as adhering to the Nazi ideology of the Third Reich and representing extreme danger”.

Arcom had studied a number of broadcasts, noting one from April 24th which had suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “a comedian in the role of Hitler who had ordered the launch of a missile against women and children”.

Arcom noted that the Eutelsat craft which transmits NTV Mir had “a wide pan-European coverage” and that the channel continued to be broadcast by other non-European satellites.