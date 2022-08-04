Spain: 3hr limit for pirate site takedown

Spanish telco Telefónica and the country’s top flight football league La Liga have won two legal battles, with courts ruling that websites pirating TV content will have to be blocked within three hours of the operator reporting them as being illegal. This will be carried out on a weekly basis and will come into force week commencing August 8th.

This is a new legal tool for operators and La Liga in their fight against piracy that causes is estimated to cause losses of over €2.5 billion a year.

Meanwhile, La Liga is adding all matches from the UEFA League to its licensed premises service LaLigaTV bar. In addition, along with tech company Streamline, La Liga is launching the app La Liga Plus in China to offer La Liga Santander and La Liga Smart to Chinese viewers in a freemium format, with free of charge and pay-TV football matches.