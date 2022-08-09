discovery+ on Sling TV, Dish TV

Warner Bros Discovery and Dish Network have announced that discovery+, the non-fiction real life subscription streaming service, will be available to both Sling TV and Dish TV customers in the US.

The platform launched with 70,000+ episodes of premium content, including original series and on-demand programming on Sling on August 8th followed by DISH on August 25th. Fan-favourite titles available at launch include Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (pictured), Conjuring Kesha, 90 Day: The Single Life and more from the 90 Day universe, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Unprecedented.

All Sling users, including users of Sling Free or any Sling subscription, may customise their viewing experience by adding discovery+ as a premium a la carte streaming service.

“Providing our customers with the best entertainment experience has always been our number one priority at Dish and Sling,” said Gary Schanman, Group President, Sling TV. “The addition of discovery+ on our platforms offers iconic and acclaimed content for the a la carte experience our customers love. We offer more than 50 premium a la carte services to enable our users to customize their viewing experience, all with a single account login so they can easily manage their services in one place.”

“With discovery+, we are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all of our fans across all platforms, and this partnership with Sling and Dish allows us to deliver on that commitment,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships, Warner Bros Discovery. “We always put our dedicated viewers at the forefront of our decision making, and we’ll continue to do so as we expand the reach of our beloved programming, talent and brands.”

Sling and Dish users can access the streaming service for $4.99 per month, or upgrade to a commercial-free subscription for $6.99 per month. Those looking to add discovery+ as an a la carte streaming service, or add to their Sling Free account, will get a 7-day free trial of the channel.