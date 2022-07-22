ViX+ on DISH TV, Sling TV

Connectivity provider DISH has confirmed the US launch of ViX+ on its DISH TV and Sling TV services, enabling customers to subscribe to ViX+ directly through its platforms.

ViX+ is the premium tier of ViX, the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world, featuring more than 10,000 hours of entertainment programming and 4,000 hours of premium live sports coverage in the US in its first year. ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the US with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches.

Subscribers will have access to more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in the first year, which represents, on average, at least one new original per week. Exclusive premium original series available at launch include María Felix, La Doña, which tells the story of the beloved Mexican actress and singer, La Mujer del Diablo, a drama about an unconventional love story of obsession and revenge, and Mi Vecino El Cartel, a docuseries executive produced by Selena Gomez that explores how the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa uncovered the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the US During the month of July, ViX+ subscribers will also be able to watch global premieres of highly-anticipated films, including Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, El Retiro and Enfermo Amor.

“We’re excited to expand our robust Spanish-language content offering with the addition of ViX+ available now on DISH and Sling,” declared Alfredo Rodríguez, vice president, DishLATINO. “Offering consumers a broad range of content has long been a core DISH tenet and the launch of ViX+ to both satellite and streaming customers builds on our longstanding tradition of being the leading provider of Spanish-language programming with more Spanish channels than anyone else.”

DISH TV offers ViX+ subscriptions through Internet-connected Hopper and Wally devices for $6.99 (€6.86) per month. ViX+ is available as a stand-alone streaming service through the Sling app on all supported devices including Roku, Amazon, LG, Vizio and more for $6.99 per month.