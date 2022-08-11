Ad-supported Disney+ to launch in US in December
August 11, 2022
By Nik Roseveare
Disney+ will introduce its ad-supported subscription offering in the US on December 8th. With the launch, a new slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle.
“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
The ad-supported is expected to roll out in further territories in 2023.
Customers will essentially pay the same subscription price – but will have to pay extra to see no ads. The new pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of December 8th in the US will be as follows:
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Standalone Plans:
|Subscription
|Plan
|Monthly
|Annual
|Disney+
|Basic (With Ads)
|$7.99
|N/A
|Premium (No Ads)
|$10.99
|$109.99
|Hulu
|Basic (With Ads)**
|$7.99
|$79.99
|Premium (No Ads)**
|$14.99
|N/A
|ESPN+
|With Ads*
|$9.99
|$99.99
|UFC PPV*
|$74.99 (per event)
|UFC PPV + Annual*
|N/A
|$124.98
*Effective as of August 23rd 2022 (previously announced)
**Effective as of October 10th 2022
Disney Bundle Plans:
|Subscription
|Plan
|Monthly
|Disney Bundle
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu
|$9.99
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
|$12.99
|Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$14.99
|Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$19.99
^Existing subscribers only
Hulu + Live TV Plans:
|Subscription
|Plan
|Monthly
|Hulu + Live TV
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
|$69.99
|Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$74.99
|Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$82.99
^Existing subscribers only