Ad-supported Disney+ to launch in US in December

Disney+ will introduce its ad-supported subscription offering in the US on December 8th. With the launch, a new slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”

The ad-supported is expected to roll out in further territories in 2023.

Customers will essentially pay the same subscription price – but will have to pay extra to see no ads. The new pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of December 8th in the US will be as follows:

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Standalone Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Annual Disney+ Basic (With Ads) $7.99 N/A Premium (No Ads) $10.99 $109.99 Hulu Basic (With Ads)** $7.99 $79.99 Premium (No Ads)** $14.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads* $9.99 $99.99 UFC PPV* $74.99 (per event) UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $124.98

*Effective as of August 23rd 2022 (previously announced)

**Effective as of October 10th 2022

Disney Bundle Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Disney Bundle Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu $9.99 Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ $12.99 Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $14.99 Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $19.99

^Existing subscribers only

Hulu + Live TV Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Hulu + Live TV Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ $69.99 Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $74.99 Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $82.99

^Existing subscribers only