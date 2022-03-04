Disney+ confirms ad-supported option

Following strong speculation that such a move was imminent, streaming service Disney+ will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the US in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”



“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamouring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”

The ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the Company’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by FY24.