VIDAA, SeaChange addressable ad partnership

Smart TV operating system and content platform provider VIDAA USA, and video delivery and ad insertion solutions specialist SeaChange International have partnered to develop jointly a streaming and ad insertion solution to accelerate the expansion of free ad-supported content on VIDAA tv globally.

VIDAA will provide a seamless interface to bring SeaChange Xstream platform customers onto millions of VIDAA-powered Connected TVs (CTV) globally and enable any content owner or creator to launch their own FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels quickly for distribution on the VIDAA tv service.

SeaChange will leverage its Xstream Online Video and Linear Channel Playout Platform to enable streaming of AVoD content within the VIDAA tv service, which currently offers FAST channels. SeaChange will also support VIDAA to expand its reach from the CTV space to other connected devices, including mobile and tablet.

“VIDAA tv is the cornerstone of our mission to provide a holistic experience for the consumer, with content as its focal point,” said Guy Edri, President at VIDAA. “The adoption of content services on Connected TVs is rapid and by partnering with SeaChange we will accelerate our mission to provide the best customer experience and expand our service reach beyond our own operating system and on to other connected devices.”

“Connected TVs are already the central entertainment device in many households,” added Chris Klimmer, Chief Revenue Officer of SeaChange. “We embrace the trend to integrate our streaming and advertising technology with Connected TVs. Content owners continue to use aggregation platforms on Connected TVs and other devices to create additional revenue streams via FAST channel technology. By partnering with VIDAA, we help content owners and TV manufacturers alike to monetise content through advertising.”