Spain: Mediapro launches BarTV

August 17, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spanish TV group Mediapro has launched OTT platform BarTV that will enable bars and restaurants to offer their customers La Liga matches, the European football competitions and other sports like Formula One and Moto GP.

With the support of Mahou-San Miguel, the new sponsor for La Liga, BarTV allows hospitality businesses to reduce their pay-TV bill as they will only pay for sports content without a traditional subscription to a payTV platform like Movistar and Orange.

No long-term contract is required to subscribe to the service.

