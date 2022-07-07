Spain: DAZN hikes price for La Liga

Sports streaming platform DAZN will offer five matches and all highlights from La Liga every week for €18.99 a month through its own platform in Spain – independent of its integration into Movistar and Orange.

Following the acquisition of the broadcast rights to La Liga, along with Movistar, DAZN has revamped its offer with three different packages:

– DAZN Esencial: No La Liga but access to other sports like Formula One, MotoGP, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, Premier League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, WTA, Matchroom Boxing and Professional Fighters League. The package also includes Eurosport and Red Bull TV. The package costs €12.99 a month or €129.99 a year.

– DAZN La Liga: Five matches every week at €18.99 a month, but no additional sports.

– DAZN Total: All content including from the above two packages for €24.99 a month, or €19.99 a month if the customer commits to a whole year.

The packages are available from August 1st, and the La Liga 2022/23 season begins on August 12th.