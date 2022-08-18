Forecast: SVoD market at $151bn by 2028

The rise in original content creation and the proliferation of digital platforms accelerated the global SVoD services market growth. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global SVoD Services Market, finds that the general growth of digital media consumption has encouraged companies from the sports, film, and television industries to create their own platforms, providing people with more streaming choices and SVoD services.

The SVoD market is expected to reach $151.49 billion (€148.8m) by 2028 from $87.3 billion in 2021, registering commendable growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent.

“The Covid-19 outbreak presented a unique expansion opportunity in the home entertainment industry,” said Lara Forlino, ICT Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Further, the higher demand for video streaming services rapidly increased the number of businesses launching new SVoD platforms.”

Forlino added: “Technological advances, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality, are creating unprecedented market opportunities and changing the way customers interact with SVoD platforms. This encourages companies to use the latest technologies to enhance user experiences, improve their streaming services and unlock new revenue streams.”

The rise of the SVoD market presents lucrative growth opportunities according to the report, including: