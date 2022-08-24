Halloween Ends on Peacock, in cinemas same day

Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse’s Halloween Ends, the final instalment of the celebrated horror franchise, will debut on the Peacock streaming service on October 14th, the same day as its theatrical release.

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode in the movie, as the franchise reaches its conclusion 45 years since first debuting in cinemas

Halloween Ends also co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape. It is directed by David Green.

More to follow…