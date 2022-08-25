Intelsat expands channel selection in Brazil

Intelsat, the satellite and terrestrial network operator, has signed a contract with Box Brazil, a Brazilian independent group of pay-TV channels and streaming platforms, to distribute six channels on Intelsat 14 (IS-14) at 45°WL.

Channels they are bringing to the neighbourhood include Prime Box Brazil, Music Box Brazil, Travel Box Brazil, Fashion TV, Box, and Market, all of which are available on all major Brazilian pay-TV operators.

“The addition of Box Brazil Media Group to IS-14 shows how our antenna programme is attracting high-value regional content to a new cable distribution neighbourhood. The content from Box Brazil further strengthens IS-14 and our position in Brazil,” said Ricardo La Guardia, Intelsat’s regional vice president, LatAm Sales.

“IS-14 provides us with the reliable, quality solution we need for distributing content to our viewers across Brazil. With a 99 per cent reach into Brazilian Pay-TV subscribers, we are able to maximise our reach and provide high-performance channels and entertainment content to our viewers both in Brazil and in LatAm,” added Cícero Aragon, CEO of Box Brazil Media Group.

IS-14 is focused on regional video distribution and has high penetration into regional systems across all Latin American countries. IS-14 complements Intelsat’s other video neighbourhoods in the region, including Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 34. Together, these neighbourhoods serve nearly all video subscribers throughout the region with full cable penetration.