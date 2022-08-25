Lord of the Rings in 8K from Samsung, Prime Video

TV manufacturer Samsung Electronics is collaborating with Prime Video offering fans the opportunity to experience exclusive 8K content from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

Before the September 2nd premiere of the much-anticipated series on Prime Video, Tolkien fans and newcomers alike also will have early access to exclusive content only with Samsung.

Samsung will be the first to offer series content in 8K resolution through a custom sneak peek with exclusive scenes. Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the epic journey in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and ‘The Wall 8K Micro LED displays. Opportunities for fans to access the exclusive 8K sneak peek will be announced in due course.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” declared Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.”

“When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit,” added Andrew Bennett, Vice President of Global Device Partnerships at Prime Video. “Samsung’s depth, detail, and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together – one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.”