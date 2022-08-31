RUNTIME launches in Spain

RUNTIME, an independent cinema and TV series FAST platform, has gone live in Spain with 10 linear channels and over 1,000 VoD titles.

Seven linear channels will be specifically dedicated to cinema (action, comedy, horror, romance, classic cinema, among different categories) and three to TV series, including RTVE titles such as Ana y los 7 and Curro Jimenez.

The service is available online and via an app on Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as via Orange TV, Pluto TV and TVUP with other operators coming soon.

RUNTIME claims to reach over 5 million potential homes in Spain and its launch motto is “Es gratis. Es tuyo” (“It’s free. It’s yours”).

“A new TV market is breaking into Spain and RUNTIME wants to be a reference in cinema and series TV channels,” commented Pablo Romero, director of RUNTIME España. “It is an evolved service that relies on VoD and traditional linear TV to target at all the market, not only pay-TV.”