Giganet acquires Cuckoo in broadband consolidation

Full fibre connectivity provider Giganet is to acquire Cuckoo – twice voted the UK’s best broadband provider for customer service – continuing its growth in the UK as part of the Fern fibre family, which also includes Jurassic, Swish, Allpoints Fibre and Vorboss

Since launching its fibre broadband service to households just over 12 months ago, Giganet has seen its reach extend to over nine million homes across the UK. Giganet and Cuckoo will now work together to disrupt the UK broadband market by prioritising service and customer experience as the rollout of full fibre accelerates over the next few years. Both providers have been vocal against ‘loyalty taxes’ and price hikes, pledging to charge loyal customers the same as new customers, and opting not to increase charges mid contract, with prices currently frozen until 2023.

As part of the acquisition, Cuckoo will become the lead consumer brand for Giganet’s core residential customers, with Giganet itself continuing to be the brand serving its growing enterprise base. Both brands will continue to benefit from the growing full fibre network partnerships that have given Giganet its national reach.

“Today’s acquisition marks a meeting of minds at a time when consumers deserve more from a utility as critical as the Internet,” commented Jarlath Finnegan, CEO, Giganet. “Our vision to be the best ISP in the UK aligns perfectly with Cuckoo’s goal to be the fastest and fairest, and of course, the most trusted, bringing to the market a fresh challenger that puts customers first.”

“What’s more, by combining the best standards in customer services with network systems excellence, both business and consumers will experience the holy grail in connectivity – high speed and incredible reliability. We’re really excited for the future of this partnership,” he added.

“This is great news for customers,” declared Alexander Fitzgerald, CEO, Cuckoo. “Cuckoo’s expertise lies in building brilliant customer experiences thanks to our supremely talented team of developers, designers, marketers, and customer service experts. Giganet are experts in building and running networks. Together we will deliver faster, cheaper, and better broadband for millions. And we’re only just getting started.”