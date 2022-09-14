M7 appoints Berardi as CFO

M7 Group, the European pay-TV provider owned by Canal+ Group, has announced the appointment of Frederic Berardi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Board. Berardi will replace Ernst Jan van Rooijen who will take up the position of CFO and Member of the Board at Canal+ Poland.

Over the last 11 years Berardi held various CFO/COO/CEO positions at Canal+ International in Poland, Vietnam, Senegal and now Luxembourg. Prior to this, he held CFO positions for Millicom International Cellular and Imperial Tobacco Group.

In his most recent roles as CFO Canal+ Poland and CEO Kino Swiat (a Canal+ cinema distribution company), Berardi played an instrumental role in premium content acquisition, production and distribution (sport and non-sport), as well as in the field of editing premium and thematic channels. As CFO at Canal+ Poland Frederic also supported the launch of the Canal+ Sports channels for Skylink, the M7 platform for the Czech and Slovak markets.

Hans Troelstra, CEO M7 Group commented: “I am very happy to have Frederic on board, adding tremendous content experience and knowledge build up during his career at various Canal+ entities. This will be of great value for our ongoing transition from DTH operator to pay-TV and SVoD provider in the various European markets we serve.”

Berardi added: “I am very excited to take on this new role and support M7 at its evolution into a premium content and streaming provider with a strong European appeal. I am confident that with this transformation M7 will further strengthen its competitive position and provide its subscribers with an enriched content and entertainment proposition.”