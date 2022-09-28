Australia: WWE grows News Corp relationship with expanded Foxtel deal

The Foxtel Group and WWE have announced a new multi-year partnership that will see Foxtel Group’s portfolio of entertainment brands become the home of WWE in Australia.

The new deal will deliver the biggest line-up of WWE’s live and on demand content to Foxtel Group’s 4.5 million subscribers on Foxtel, as well as via the Kayo Sports and BINGE streaming services.

BINGE will become the new streaming home of WWE Network in Australia from January 2023 with all WWE Premium Live Events, including Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, and entertainment content available with a BINGE subscription, starting from A$10 (€6.70) per month. WWE Network’s original programming and collection of archived content will also be available on BINGE.

WWE content will continue to be available to all Foxtel subscribers on both the FOX8 channel and on a new, dedicated 24/7 WWE channel to launch from December 2022. The Foxtel Group will broadcast on both these channels all of WWE’s Premium Live Events, previously only available through pay-per-view, at no additional charge to subscribers, plus Weekly Live Episodes of Raw , SmackDown and NXT.

Selected content will continue to be available via Kayo Sports.

Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “We are thrilled to remain the long-term partner of WWE, and be part of what will be an exciting new chapter for WWE in Australia. The reach of the Foxtel Group is a game-changer for our partners such as WWE. It’s why sport and entertainment partners in Australia and around the globe, including major Hollywood studios and world-leading sports and now WWE, continue to choose the Foxtel Group to showcase their content and build their audience reach in Australia. We are particularly pleased to offer all our Foxtel subscribers access to WWE’s Premium Live Events, that were previously only available on a pay-per-view basis for up to $30 per event, for no extra cost.”

BINGE Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns, added: “For generations WWE has delighted fans across the globe and we’re thrilled this expanded partnership makes BINGE the new streaming home of WWE in Australia. We can’t wait to bring WWE’s unpredictable drama, larger-than-life personalities from past and present including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Ronda Rousey, John Cena and The Undertaker, along with all the world-class WWE action to passionate Australian fans. It’s a great fit to welcome WWE and its year-round entertainment, including all WWE Network content and Premium Live Events, to the home of the world’s best shows on BINGE.”

WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, said: “With its far-reaching and engaged audience, the Foxtel Group has been a trusted and long-standing partner of WWE for more than 20 years. We look forward to expanding our partnership with the Foxtel Group, and welcoming BINGE as the new streaming home of WWE Network in the region. Together we will continue to provide our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to fans and grow the WWE audience throughout Australia.”