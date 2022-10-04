Disney+ relaunches on PS5

PlayStation 5 users can download Disney+ natively on theur consoles. With the relaunch, users can now stream movies, TV shows, Originals, and morefrom the DIsney+ library in 4K High-Dynamic Range video quality.

“A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming. “The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”

Disney+ requires a paid subscription and high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. It is available to download in the Media section of the PS5 console.

The latest Star Wars series, Andor (pictured), is among the Disney+ content that can be streamed in 4K.