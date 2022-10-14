BT TV Entertainment package £6 offer

BT is running limited time offers for new and existing broadband customers taking out BT’s TV Entertainment package, as well as across multiple broadband plans including Fibre Essential.

BT TV’s Entertainment package is now available for £6 per month for 24 months (down £11 from the usual price of £17 per month) – meaning a saving of £264 in total. The offer, which is currently live, is available until November 3rd to new and existing broadband customers.

New BT TV Entertainment package customers will receive a Netflix basic subscription, as well as a NOW Entertainment membership that includes access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Witness.

Alongside this, customers will also receive a BT TV Box Pro, BT’s most advanced set top box which offers wireless connectivity, Dolby Atmos and up to 600 hours of recordings making it future ready. BT TV Box Pro is also 4K HDR and offers pause, rewind and record functionality – along with internet mode which can be activated by connecting the BT TV Box Pro to the BT Smart Hub – just plug in, connect, and enjoy.

BT is also running a limited time offer on broadband including Fibre Essential, Superfast Fibre and Full Fibre plans. From now until November 3rd, new customers taking out BT Broadband will get the first three months of their package for free, including a free Set Up Fee (usual price of £29.99). Within this period, new and existing BT customers will also be able to take out Complete Wi-Fi and receive the first three months for free – saving £36 in total.