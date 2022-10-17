Spain: Movistar launching World Cup channel

Movistar will offer all matches from the forthcoming Football World Cup in Qatar throughout Spain following an agreement with rights holder Mediapro.

Movistar will launch a dedicated 24/7 pay-TV channel airing all 64 matches from the tournament as well as highlights, interviews and reports on all topics related to the World Cup.

The channel will be available at no extra charge to all existing subscribers to La Liga package or Todo Fútbol.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20th, and Spain’s opening match will see them take on Costa Rica on November 23rd.