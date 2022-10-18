Vasile leaving Mediaset Spain CEO post

Paolo Vasile will leave his job as CEO of Mediaset Spain in “February or March” of 2023. He confirmed the news to El Mundo, but denied he had been dismissed by the Italian TV group.

CEO of the Spanish unit since 1999, Vasile, who will be 70 next year, said that a decision to step down was originally made in 2019 but the pandemic delayed the plans.

“Mediaset cannot fire me as I am like a son,” he said, adding that “someone who has been working for 40 years in a company cannot be kicked out”.

Press reports hinted that he had been sacked as a result of lower audience ratings at Tele5 at a time when the group is facing a far-reaching reorganisation.

Italian Group Media for Europe (MFE), owned by Silvio Berlusconi, now controls over 82 per cent of Mediaset Spain.