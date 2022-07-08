Berlusconi takes control of 83% of Mediaset Spain

Italian Group Media for Europe (MFE), owned by Silvio Berlusconi, will hold 82.92 per cent of Mediaset Spain after waiving the minimum acceptance threshold standing at 85 per cent.

The Group – already owner of 55.69 per cent of the Spanish company – plans to take Mediaset Spain out of the Stock Market when the operation is completed.

It is estimated that MFE will pay €300 million for the acquisition of Mediaset Spain shares.