WBD to deliver season-long coverage of winter sports

Viewers across Europe will be able to watch the best that winter sports has to offer with every major World Cup and World Championships event (exc Switzerland) during the 2022-23 season available to watch across the Warner Bros Discovery Sports network.

Up to 600 races and 3,500 hours of winter sports action will be available over the next six months on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App.

Warner Bros Discovery’s digital platforms, including Eurosport.com and its social platforms, will give fans the opportunity to experience the action live and on-demand as well as access deeper analysis from its network of winter sports ambassadors, who will offer their insights throughout the season.



For the 2022-23 winter sports season, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed a host of experts who will lend their thoughts on the key talking points in their respective disciplines as well as offering insights exclusively to viewers watching on its linear and digital platforms.



The confirmed Warner Bros. Discovery Sports experts are:



• Martin Schmitt, ski jumping, Olympic gold medallist

• Tina Maze, alpine skiing, two-time Olympic gold medallist

• Justyna Kowalczyk, cross-country skiing, two-time Olympic gold medallist



The winter sports season kicks off with the opening round of the FIS World Cup in Soelden, Austria with a women’s and men’s giant slalom while the FIS Ski Jumping season starts on November 5th from Wisla, Poland.



February and March are set to be the biggest months on the calendar for winter sports fans watching on Warner Bros Discovery Sports platforms with the Alpine World Ski Championships taking place in Courchevel Meribel between February 6th – 19th 2023 followed by the Nordic World Ski Championships; Planica, Slovenia between February 22nd and March 5th 2023.



Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, commented: “We have a rich history of telling the stories of winter sports athletes and our heritage of broadcasting the world’s biggest events for more than three decades means we can continue to attract the biggest heroes and former stars of the slopes to help bring these stories to life and deepen engagement with our viewers. Building on our biggest ever winter sports season, where we engaged record audiences around every unmissable moment of the Olympic Winter Games and offered the greatest choice of live events of any broadcaster throughout the season, we are looking forward to combining our unrivalled scale, deep winter sports expertise and storytelling ability to unlock the power of skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding and every other major winter discipline for fans across Europe.”



More than 156 million Europeans visited Warner Bros Discovery platforms during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing – where it was presented in 50 markets in Europe – with over a billion streaming minutes consumed across discovery+ and Eurosport.