House of the Dragon sets HBO viewing records

HBO original drama, House of the Dragon, has become the most viewed title ever on HBO SVoD services in Europe, surpassing season 8 of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon, itself a spin-off of Game of Thrones, debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the US, Latin America and Europe. All episodes of the fantasy series are now averaging 29 million viewers in the US, more than tripling their average debut night audience with strong catch-up viewing.

Outside of Europe, House of the Dragon also surpassed Game of Thrones Season 8, making it the most viewed HBO title ever in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service. (The series streams on HBO Max in 39 countries in Latin America, 21 countries across Europe and on HBO GO in SEA, HK and TW.)

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max, commented: “We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time. Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

The complete first season of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max, and via Sky in the UK and Ireland.