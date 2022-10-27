Little Dot Sport supports West Ham YouTube channel

Little Dot Sport, Little Dot Studios’ sport specialist label, has been awarded the social media and digital content account for West Ham United Football Club, starting with immediate effect.

The three year contract will see Little Dot Sport complementing West Ham’s in-house capabilities with its digital expertise, bringing more content from the men’s, women’s and youth teams directly to Hammers fans. Assisting with the clubs official YouTube channel, the collaboration underpins West Ham’s strategy to grow its social presence and increase engagement with its community.

Tony Watson, Creative Lead at West Ham FC, commented: “We’re really excited to be working with Little Dot Sport. They’re market leaders in the digital content space and we’re looking forward to tapping into their best in class channel management to grow our social presence and increase engagement across our YouTube offering on a domestic and global scale.”

Robbie Spargo, Director of Little Dot Sport, added: “We’ve been enjoying West Ham’s social output for years and are thrilled that we are now able to be an extension of that team helping them to really deliver against their social strategy. We’ll be optimising West Ham’s content; ensuring there is maximum initial visibility leading to long term growth to deliver the ideal performance for the club’s YouTube channel. We’re confident we can broaden West Ham’s digital audience and accelerate platform development.”

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.