Spain: FTTH tops 13.4m

FTTH take-up continues growing significantly in Spain. In a year, the number of FTTH lines grew by 1.1 million to over 13.4 million, according to the latest data from CNMC.

In one month (August) it gained 79,514 lines. Movistar is the market leader with 37.1 per cent, 4.96 million of the total.

Overall, Movistar, Vodafone and Orange control 77 per cent of the broadband market with 16.38 million lines with Movistar taking 35.26 per cent, Orange, 23.51 per cent, MásMóvil with 18.76 per cent and Vodafone with 18.20 per cent.