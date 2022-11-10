Viaplay scores PDC European Tour darts

Viaplay Group and the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a five-year deal that makes the Viaplay streaming service the exclusive home of the PDC European Tour in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic and Baltic countries from February 2023.

The PDC European Tour brings darts fans 13 live events across the season. Each event spans three days with eight hours’ competition per day, delivering a total of 312 live hours of action on Viaplay every year up to and including 2027.

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer, commented: “The PDC European Tour showcases darts’ ongoing global growth. Becoming the home of this exciting series in the birthplace of the sport is a further sign of Viaplay’s UK ambitions. The UK has darts at heart and this deal will make our service even more attractive to local viewers. At the same time, we can bring additional thrilling events to fans across our European footprint, where we have worked successfully with the PDC for many years.”

Matthew Porter, PDC CEO, added: “Viaplay have become a major broadcaster of PDC events over recent years and this is a natural extension of their coverage. The European Tour, which in 2023 will pay out over GBP 2.2M in prize money, is a much-loved series amongst darts fans and we’re delighted to be able to bring it to a new and wider audience through Viaplay’s numerous territories.”

Viaplay launched in the UK on November 1st.

In its European markets, Viaplay Group has a long-term partnership with Matchroom Sport, owner of the PDC. Viaplay is the exclusive streaming home of the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship, in addition to theWorld Series of Darts Finals, in the Netherlands, Poland, and all Nordic and Baltic countries. The two companies are also working together to stage the popular Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events.