Viaplay to show W Series in 9 European countries

Nordic region streaming company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has acquired the media rights to a broad range of world-class motorsport for its Viaplay streaming service in nine European countries.

The multi-year agreements include W Series, the world’s first all-female motor racing championship, in addition to Ferrari Challenge, DTM and the famous Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, and will ensure viewers can follow numerous local drivers live on Viaplay.

Finland’s Emma Kimiläinen and Norway’s Ayla Ågren are two of 17 drivers aiming to overtake reigning champion Jamie Chadwick for the 2021 W Series title. Starting on June 26th, eight W Series races will run alongside Formula 1 Grands Prix at legendary circuits in Europe and the Americas for the first time. This new set-up will significantly increase the series’ reach and impact while offering talented female drivers a clearer pathway to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Viaplay will be the exclusive home of W Series in the Nordic and Baltic countries and in Poland for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“It’s really exciting that Viaplay is bringing W Series to such a wide audience,” declared Kimiläinen. “It means that we can showcase our talents, entertain a lot of people and reach new young talents – all in nine countries at the same time.”

“It’s been 40 years since a female driver started a Formula 1 race – and we don’t want to wait another 40,” stated Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Officer. “W Series offers top-class racing that can inspire a new generation of talents while literally changing the face of motorsport. We’re proud to show the next two seasons on Viaplay in nine countries as part of the fastest and most diverse motorsport portfolio in the business.”

Fans can follow the annual Nürburgring 24 Hours race and Ferrari Challenge, a single-marque championship currently featuring eight Nordic and Polish drivers, on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic countries and in Poland until 2023. NENT Group will show the DTM touring car championship, which starts this year on June 18th at Monza, Italy, in the Nordic and Baltic countries until 2023.

In addition, NENT Group has a long-term partnership with Formula 1 that has recently expanded to the Netherlands and Poland to cover 10 countries. The company also holds rights to IndyCar, Formula 2, NASCAR, MotoGP, Porsche Supercup and Formula Renault Eurocup.

Viaplay will launch in Poland in August and in the US in late 2021, followed by the Netherlands in Q1 2022 and then four additional markets by 2023.