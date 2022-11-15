ProSiebenSat.1 “not interested” in Sky Deutschland

German commercial broadcaster, ProSiebenSat.1, has stated that it is not interested in acquiring Comcast’s Sky Deutschland operation.

ProSiebenSat.1 CFO Ralf Gierig, speaking to Reuters, said the broadcaster was very much focusing on conventional, linear FTA television and its digital footprint. “Sky is in the pay-TV business, which is historically a difficult business in Germany,” he added.

Comcast acquired Sky Deutschland as part of an overall $40 billion purchase of Sky-branded European assets in 2018.

Just a few days ago ProSiebenSat.1 had emerged as a possible buyer of Sky Deutschland.