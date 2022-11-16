Roku Channel expands live TV line-up

Streaming device and platform specialist Roku has unveiled a broad expansion of its linear channel line-up. Users of The Roku Channel will now be able to stream new content in popular genres, including news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish-language entertainment, and more from The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.

New channels include Spanish-language local news programming from NBCUniversal Telemundo; live shopping programming from QVC and HSN; genre-specific programming from AMC Networks on the AMC Showcase Channel, which will feature popular series such as Mad Men and The Walking Dead, exclusive to The Roku Channel, and many more.

Additionally, after the successful launches of both library content and Roku Originals from Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse, The Roku Channel is introducing channels dedicated to the food and lifestyle icons. In addition, in advance of the premiere of Roku Original The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special, The Roku Channel is launching The Great British Baking Show Channel, which will include fan-favourite programming such as The Great British Baking Show, Celebrity Baking Show, Baking Show: An Extra Slice, and more content from the Baking Show universe. In addition, The Roku Channel is rolling out The Block, The Roku Channel’s premier destination for Black movies and entertainment. Users will be able to enjoy authentic stories that inspire and celebrate Black culture.

“We’re proud to bring our audience an abundance of entertainment options from top content providers they know and love,” said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD. “We always strive to bring our users more ways to watch in-demand content. This launch welcomes new programming from a variety of genres, including news and sports, and dedicated channels from beloved personalities and iconic series to The Roku Channel.”

Users can access The Roku Channel’s line-up of more than 350 linear channels through its dedicated Live TV Guide. The Roku Channel is accessible for free through web, iOS, and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. Users with Roku TVs and devices can also access linear channels through the Roku platform’s Live TV Zone on the Home Screen Menu.