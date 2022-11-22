CMA probes Broadcom, VMware merger

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the anticipated $61 billion (€57bn) acquisition by semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions specialist Broadcom of enterprise software provider VMWare.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services.

The CMA is inviting comments from any interested party by December 6th 2022.