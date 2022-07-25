CMA to probe Viasat/Inmarsat merger

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has confirmed it is investigating the anticipated acquisition by California-based satellite operator Viasat of London-based Inmarsat.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the transaction from any interested party by August 15th 2022.