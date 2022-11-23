MiSOT extends cooperation with Redge Technologies

Redge Media CDN – one of the largest CDN class systems in the CEE region – has joined the EPIX traffic exchange node belonging to the MiŚOT Group. The group provides its partner with global transits of Tier 1 operators as well as domestic and international broadband transmissions.

Thanks to this cooperation, EPIX participants and their clients have direct access to the content distributed by Redge Media CDN, including Player.pl and PlayNOW.pl video content. They are available free of charge as part of the Open Peering EPIX services at the nodes in Warsaw and Katowice, soon in Poznań and the new EPIX location in Jaworzno – informs Krzysztof Czuszek, Vice President of MiŚOT SA and leader of the EPIX project.

Access to EPIX – the largest IXP traffic exchange node in Poland – secures Redge Media CDN content distribution to nearly 1,000 telecommunications operators serving over half of the individual customers in Poland. The new EPIX partner gained full control over content distribution routes and reduced access time and path reliability.

– Redge Media CDN gained access to our EPIXs, broadcasts, transits, and its clients gained the shortest way to their audience – states Krzysztof Czuszek.

– Redge Media CDN already supports traffic at the level of nearly 2 terabits per second. Cooperation with the MiŚOT group will translate into other hundreds of gigabits per second of network capacity in critical locations – in Poland and the Czech Republic – comments Wojtek Turak, Director of Redge Media Video Delivery Platform at Redge Technologies.

EPIX is the largest independent traffic exchange in Poland, providing access to low-cost and high-quality data transmission with the majority of telecommunication nodes in Poland. EPIX also offers independent access to international operators such as Arelion ( former Telia), Lumen, Liberty Global, GTT, Hurricane Electric, or Telecom Italia Sparkle and traffic exchange points DE-CIX, NIX, Peering.cz. It currently brings together more than 850 telecom operators and content providers. In the Hurricane Electric ranking, the EPIX Katowice point was ranked as top 10 in the world among traffic exchange nodes, and traffic in the entire EPIX network has been reported to be 3 Tbps (Terabits per second).

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. Part of the iliad Play Group. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed software-defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.