Bros heading to Peacock

Peacock has announced that Universal Pictures Bros will be exclusively available in the streaming platform from December 2nd.

Bros, written by and starring Billy Eichner, is a romantic comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. The movie currently holds an 88 per cent Fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Bros is the latest addition to Peacock’s growing library of films, which includes Nope, Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Halloween Ends, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, Vengeance and Brian and Charles.