Universal movies on Peacock after cinema

Universal Pictures have announced that new movies from the studio will head exclusively to NBCUniversal’s US streaming service Peacock after they play in cinemas.

Under a new licensing agreement, which starts with the 2022 theatrical slate, Universal’s movies will be available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their cinema premiere.

The films will then play for four months exclusively on the service before heading to other services and then eventually landing back on Peacock. Potential viewers can still buy or rent the film away from streaming.

Universal has some of the most popular blockbuster franchises in Hollywood, including Fast & Furious, Despicable Me and Jurassic World.



“Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to not only bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first-pay window, but also provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year,” commented Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.