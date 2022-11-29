GREAT! romance set for January launch

GREAT! romance, a new, free-to-air, TV channel dedicated to bringing feel-good, romantic movies to TV screens, is launching in the UK on January 5th 2023, claiming to be the only channel that promises back-to-back love stories all day, every day – for free.

GREAT! romance will replace GREAT! movies christmas and will be available on Freeview 52, Freesat 303, Sky 319 and Virgin 424.

GREAT! romance channel is part of Narrative Entertainment’s free-to-air TV entertainment network GREAT! which consists of GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action and GREAT! tv.