France rejects beIN, Canal+ appeal

France’s antitrust authority has rejected an appeal by pay-TV channel Canal+ and beIN Sports over its decision that the French football professional league didn’t abuse its dominant position when it awarded Amazon broadcasting rights to the main Ligue 1 matches.

Reuters reports France’s Autorite de la Concurrence said it had not found “sufficient evidence” to back the claim that LFP treated them differently from Amazon when it re-allocated to Amazon the bulk of the rights for Leaque 1 matches until 2024.

The rights were previously held by Spanish broadcaster Mediapro.