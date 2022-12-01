Parks Associates’ research finds that consumers have maintained recent increases in the amount of time they spend watching video on their mobile phones, while time spent consuming video on a TV set, tablet, and computer continues to decrease.

Advertising-based online video (AVoD) accounts for the largest share at nearly two hours per week on average, but consumers also spent more than one hour each watching subscription video services (SVoD) and livestreaming content on their mobile phones. In total, consumers now watch more than six hours of video per week on their mobile phones

“The shift between platforms will push the industry to tailor services and content more aggressively to suit mobile phone viewers,” said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “This changing dynamic will likewise increase the importance of AVoD offerings, already increasingly popular on mobile phones.”