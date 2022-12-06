HBO Max on Prime Video US

Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon today announced that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the US.

Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.

“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favourite entertainment on Prime Video.”

“Warner Bros Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels,” added Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros Discovery.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros Discovery, commented: “Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers.”

HBO Max delivers an array of series, movies, and specials for audiences with programming from HBO, Warner Bros, and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster movies.