discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels UK

Discovery UK has announced that discovery+, the subscription streaming platform, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the UK.

discovery+, which launched in late 2020, went live in the US and Italy earlier this year, and now expands its rollout on Prime Video Channels with this new announcement in the UK. Viewers can engage with relatable shows across a range of genres, from Reality, True Crime, Paranormal, to Documentaries & Sport plus and more.

discovery+ can be accessed by all UK Prime members via Prime Video for £4.99 per month for the Entertainment package and £6.99 per month for Entertainment and Sport.

Julian Monaghan, Director, Prime Video Channels Europe, said: “I’m delighted that Prime members in the UK can now add discovery+ to their Prime Video experience through Prime Video Channels. Discovery are leaders in the factual space and we’re pleased to be bringing popular TV series like Gold Rush, Faking It and live sport like the Australian Open to our customers, adding to our ever-growing line-up of premium and specialist Prime Video Channels in the UK.”

James Gibbons, EVP Gen Mgr UK & Nordics, Discovery, added: “We’re thrilled to introduce discovery+ to Amazon Prime Video channels in the UK. We have an incredible portfolio of highly compelling and relatable shows and we’re proud to make it more accessible to a wider audience through such important collaborations with our strategic industry partners.”