SES starts mPOWER journey

The first pair of Boeing-built mPOWER satellites for SES have been delivered to Cape Canaveral ahead of their planned launch – which will be handled by SpaceX – around the middle of December.

The O3b mPOWER satellites are part of SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system operating at approximately 8,000 km altitude from the Earth’s surface, and will deliver high-performance connectivity services to enterprises and governments around the world.

A total of eleven mPOWER satellites are on order from Boeing, and SpaceX will launch another four satellites, in addition to this first pair, over the next few months.

SES has a scheduled start-of-service date in Q3 2023 and says that the mPOWER fleet will offer the highest, most flexible throughput, roundtrip latency of less than 150 milliseconds and uncontended service options, backed by guaranteed service-level agreements.