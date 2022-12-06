WBD going for the Max?

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) executives are said to want ‘Max’ to be the new name for the platform that will combine the HBO Max and Discovery+ services. The concept is now being ‘lawyered’ according to CNBC.

Meantime, internally WBD has given the new service a code name of ‘BEAM’ according to the report.

WBD management pushed up the launch date for the combined service to spring 2023, the company announced in its most recent earnings call.

The platform itself will share similarities with Disney+, with WBD brands housed in individual hubs. HBO, Discovery, DC Comics and Warner Bros will be among the landing hubs on the platform, the report added.