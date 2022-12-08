Report: Broadband equipment spend at record levels in Q3

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centre industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.7 billion (€4.4bn) in Q3 2022, up 17 per cent year-oon-year. Spending on PON equipment continues to fuel the overall market, with revenue for PON OLTs breaking last quarter’s record of $1.3 billion in the quarter.

“Thanks to a robust competitive environment and ongoing subsidisation efforts, investments in new fiber broadband networks and equipment continue to grow,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “It will be interesting to see if this momentum and resilience will carry into the fourth quarter and 2023, given the macroeconomic headwinds.”

Additional highlights from the Q3 2022 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report: