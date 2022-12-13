AMC Networks International Southern Europe is launching a new pay-TV channel, Enfamilia, which aims to provide entertainment for the whole family.

The channel, which gies live on December 15th, will broadcast movies and TV series, and a wide selection of documentaries and children-dedicated content.

The channel will be available on the following platforms: Movistar Plus+ (dial 112), Vodafone TV (dial 71), Orange TV (dial 21), Telecable (dial 38), Euskaltel (dial 99), R (dial 162), Jazztel TV (dial 21), CLICtv (dial 105) and Cable Local.

The channel has more than 60 TV series and 800 programmes with different programming slots from Monday to Friday. Two hours daily dedicated to kids in the morning; seven hours and a half dedicated to lifestyle; four hours dedicated to documentaries in the afternoon and six hours dedicated to films and TV series.