RTVE pays €350m for Cellnex renewal

December 16, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has awarded Retevision (Cellnex) the distribution of its audiovisual signals (including DTT) for the next five years, starting in 2023, for a total of €350 million.

Retevision had already been distributing RTVE’s signals for the previous 7-years, but the current contract is about to come to an end. Around €320 million will correspond to its DTT broadcasting and the rest to radio distribution.

Meanwhile, Cellnex has strengthened its position in the Portuguese market following the acquisition of 300 towers and 350 telecomunication sites from NOS for €163 million.

